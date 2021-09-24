“He was getting high”: Eddy Mitchell settles his accounts with the “margoulins” who surrounded Johnny Hallyday

Eddy Mitchell returns with a new album in which appears a title tribute to Johnny Hallyday. The singer then confided in the newspaper Le Parisien and made shocking revelations.

After a tribute day paid to Johnny Hallyday on Tuesday, September 14, it’s the turn a huge singer and a very close friend to want to honor his memory today. Indeed, Eddy mitchell is releasing a new album on November 19, in which there is a song dedicated to the Taulier and baptized “A little bit of love”. Very close to Johnny Hallyday, the artist reveals in this title, some regrets. The singer agreed to come back, during an interview for the newspaper The Parisian.

And the least we can say is that Eddy Mitchell has scores to settle. Indeed, when the journalist asks him : “Who are you talking to when you sing ‘Discover that betrayal begins with love or friendship?'”, the artist answers him very directly : “I address myself to everyone. We are betrayed only by his family, that by those close to him, he knew it better than me. He sometimes surrounded himself with margoulins, terrible people and it was a bit normal that he is betrayed “, says the singer.

“I don’t agree with this kind of event”

Successive betrayals that were also possible because of the state of Johnny Hallyday : “I was not the only one to warn him, to tell him to behave better, to drink less, to go to bed earlier … He was getting high,” says Eddy Mitchell, who confirms that his family and that of Taulier are now very distant: “There was no other things to do. Too bad, so much the better. I regret especially for him”. Very touching confidences from a friend who is still in mourning, four years after the death of Johnny Hallyday. He also ensures that he did not watch the tribute paid a few days ago: “I did not participate because I had nothing crazy about it ***. In principle I do not agree with this kind of event.”

