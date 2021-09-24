Henrique and his bad choices, Sampaoli will not miss it

Olympique de Marseille could not have done better than a draw (0-0) against Angers in Ligue 1 this Wednesday evening. The Phoceans will be satisfied with it.





OM have continued to advance in Ligue 1 for a few weeks. If Mauricio Pochettino’s men certainly wanted to leave Angers with victory on Wednesday, they will have to make do with a point. The Phocaeans will indeed not have known how to make the difference offensively. The performance of a player has been particularly singled out, that of Luis Henrique. The young Brazilian will not have succeeded in the game and will have missed easy actions. What to worry Rayane Benmokrane.

“In the game, he didn’t bring anything except back passes”

For Football Club de Marseille, the journalist returned to Luis Henrique’s match. “Luis Henrique clearly lost points. Established by Jorge Sampaoli on the right side of the attack alongside Bamba Dieng and Amine Harit, the Brazilian was more than disappointing. Relegated to a replacement role with the arrival of Ünder and Konrad De La Fuente, the former Botafogo player failed to seize his chance. The Marseille fans will remember above all his huge failure against Bernardoni early in the game after a superb through pass from Bamba Dieng … But it is not only because of this bad decision that the winger lost points. In the game, he brought nothing except back passes after uninspiring overflows. A lack of tactical involvement which may not please his coach… ”, particularly regretted Rayane Benmokrane, who knows that the luck of Henrique may have flew in Angers.