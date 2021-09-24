Her story with Vanessa Paradis? “The three years we spent together were very beneficial to him”

At the end of the 80s, the love story between Vanessa Paradis and Florent Pagny caused a stir! Why ? The singer is 26 years old and the singer is 15! For three years, they will live a relationship of which the coach of The Voice All-Stars keeps some memories, mentioned in the columns of the magazine. Cine TV Review.

“It was a great experience to live”, he began. “I met a beautiful young girl, of course with all that that entails. But the three years that we spent together were very beneficial to her. After the success of Joe the Taxi, everyone laughed at him. her. And when we started living our story, things changed a lot and I saw her become the icon we know “, he said before concluding by saying: “I regret nothing”.

Today, Vanessa Paradis has eyes only for Samuel Benchetrit, her husband of 2018. Together, the two lovebirds multiply the projects. Lily-Rose Depp’s mother made her stage debut for Edward VII for her first time in the theater. She replies to Eric Elmosnino and Félix Moati in a role imagined and written for her by her husband.





For his part, the one who will celebrate his 60th birthday on November 6, has been living a beautiful love story for several years with Azucena Caamaño, whom he married in 2006 and with whom he had two children: Inca, born in 1996, and Aël, in 1999. Moreover, he confided in his wife, and their daily life, in this interview. “My wife is not a fan, she never asks me to sing. On the contrary, when I start singing, she says to me: ‘Are you going to scream like that for a long time?’ I have a different treatment at home than in my life as a singer. But hey, as long as she doesn’t get bored and stays with her old man … “, he acknowledged.

