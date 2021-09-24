here are the tech offers that are really worth it

The Autumn French Days are starting. Numerama has sorted the promotions offered, in order to select the best good tech deals. Laptop, TV, smartphone, these are the offers that are really worth the detour.

Top start of the French Days. From this September 24, and until September 27 midnight, many e-merchants display promotions. The event does not have the stature of Black Friday, but we can find anyway some really interesting offers in the tech department. TV, smartphone, computer. headphones, sound bar… here is our selection of the best tech plans from the French Days, to start the new school year well equipped. We will update the list as the event progresses.

Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SSD

Price: € 77.99 (instead of € 109.99)

If you want to save some disk space on your computer, or get back on track with an old machine that’s lying around, the Samsung 870 QVO SSD is an interesting option, with this French Days promo which brings its price down to 78 €.

With 1TB of space, and decent read and write transfer rates, this component will give your computer a boost.

Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone (16 GB + 256 GB)

Price: € 699 (instead of € 819)

Released in early 2021, the Zenfone 8 embeds a high-end technical sheet in a compact body. He also has great autonomy for him and can accompany you all day. Its 120 Hz screen offers incomparable display fluidity.

On the other hand, the model is not quite at the level of the competition in the photo: it sometimes offers images with slightly too artificial contrasts. Really nothing prohibitive, unless the photo quality of a mobile is one of the most important criteria for you.

The model in promotion at 699 € is the one with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. If you want space to store all of your digital life and power to spare, that’s interesting. The mobile is also 5G, so no worries about future compatibility with mobile ultra-broadband.

Apple MacBook Air M1 computer (2020)

Price: € 1,029 (instead of € 1,129)

A must-have product since its release, the MacBook Air M1 is now on sale at 1,029 euros, instead of the usual 1,129 euros. The Apple computer benefits, thanks to its new M1 chip, of ample power for 90% of daily tasks.

Its exceptional autonomy allows the computer to ensure a whole day of work, without major difficulties. Unless you need a war machine with a latest-gen graphics card, the MacBok Air M1 is a great option.





LG SN10YG Soundbar

Price: 499 € (instead of 999 €)

The French Days are designed to have fun. If you have the budget, now is the time to kill two birds with one stone, and accompany the purchase of a beautiful television with a sound bar that lives up to the visual spectacle. Designed by LG and Meridian, the SN10YG reference will satisfy your ears, thanks to its 5.1.2 profile compatible with the most advanced formats (Dolby Atmos and DTS: X).

Thanks to an automatic calibration feature, it will adapt itself to your environment. And you can associate it with two satellite speakers, to push up to 7.1.2, which will offer a better immersion in your films, series and video games. At the moment, the SN10YG bar is at -50%.

Jabra Elite Active 75t headphones

Price: 129 € (instead of 179 €)

Back to school is the time to make good resolutions like… getting back to sport. These Jabra Elite 75t wireless headphones at 129 € will be perfect to accompany and give rhythm to a session, with playlists. In our test, we underlined their exemplary comfort and their design, thought to last – two essential criteria for an accessory that must withstand workouts.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are based, as a bonus, on a well-designed application, which provides access to very useful features, including an equalizer, which will allow purists to customize the quality of listening. This is all the more appreciable as, by default, the bass tends to be a little too generous.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (4G) smartphone

Price: 499 € (instead of 659 €)

If you want to take advantage of the new school year to change your phone, this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at 499 € is an interesting option. This smartphone is a lighter version of the Galaxy S20, the star mobile of 2020 at Samsung. But it is still very interesting, if you do not need a smartphone with all the latest technology. Its autonomy allows it to last a day without flinching. Not to spoil anything, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (for Fan Edition) defends itself very well in photos and is powerful enough for the vast majority of uses.

Its only weak point is that it is not 5G compatible. Ultra-broadband mobile has not yet established itself in France, but the antennas should flourish in the coming years. To see if you still want to wait before enjoying it or not.

Photo credit of the one:

Claire Baikeh / Numerama

Share on social media

The continuation in video