here’s why so many games just became potentially compatible

Epic Games Store announces that its anti-cheat software, Easy Anti-Cheat, becomes compatible with Linux and MacOS. Tim Sweeney’s firm even provided support for Proton, the overlay used by the Steam Deck.

When the Steam Deck was announced, the question of the compatibility of games on Valve’s new console quickly arose. Indeed, the machine runs on SteamOS, a derivative of Linux.

Steam had made many promises, especially regarding the possibility of running the Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) and BattlEye anti-cheat software, well known to gamers, which only work on Windows PCs.

The list goes on

Finally until now, because Epic Games announced this Thursday, September 23 that Easy Anti-Cheat is now supported on Linux and Mac. In addition, support for Proton is also included which should make life easier for developers. It is still up to them to make their games compatible with the console OS.





And casually, this simple announcement unblocks the situation of many titles on the Valve platform. We think for example of Apex Legends who uses the EAC, or as pointed out The Verge, To Dead By Daylight and War thunder, all three of which are in the top 25 games on Steam. Other titles like 7 Days to Die, Fall Guys, Black desert, Hunt: Showdown can potentially be ported to Steam Deck.

What about BattlEye

One of the two great anti-cheat software is in the game, so all that’s left is BattlEye to unlock more of its Steam library content on the Valve console. BattlEye protects games like PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege or even Fortnite.

If the Steam Deck FAQ is to be believed, it is only a matter of time. Steam writes in black on white: “We are working with BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat to ensure their anti-cheat systems are supported before launch. ” Still a little patience.