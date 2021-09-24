More

    Hiba Abouk makes revelations about his intimate life with Achraf Hakimi

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: Neymar’s injury history

    Arrived at PSG with the desire to mark the history of the club, Achraf Hakimi devotes himself body and soul to his project. Author of brilliant beginnings in the French capital, the former player abandons a little his companion model and actress Hiba Abrouk, who was yesterday on the set of the program “La Resistencia” on Movistar.

    Asked by the presenter David Broncano on the frequency of her sexual relations with the Moroccan international defender, the one who recognizes “a lot of work currently” did not hide: “I will be honest with you, I saw very little my partner the last month. Over a month, we must have made love 6.5 times ”.

    A precision that provoked the hilarity of the audience of the show …

    Hiba Abouk discusses his relationship with Achraf Hakimi

    Model, actress, Hiba Abouk has no tongue in his pocket when it comes to talking about his intimate life with Achraf Hakimi. She showed it by revealing the underside of her private life and her sexual relations with the new PSG player.

    Writing


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article23,000-year-old footprints rewrite America’s settlement history
    Next articleNintendo Direct: Bayonetta 3, Kirby, Monster Hunter Rise … Our full summary

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC