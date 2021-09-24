Hideo Kojima and Woodkid, a bridge between two worlds

MaintenanceThe Japanese creator has integrated songs from the French musician in the new version of his game “Death Stranding”. In an interview with “Le Monde”, they talk about their relationship to video games, music and transmission.

At the end of January 2020 in Paris, the creator and producer of video games Hideo Kojima meets a rather particular admirer: Yoann Lemoine, better known under the name of Woodkid. The Japanese then publishes a photo of his meeting with the French musician on Twitter, a social network where this major figure in the video game industry has more than three million subscribers.

They did not know each other before, the Japanese music lover has never heard a note of the French musician’s work, but the minds of the fans immediately heat up: what if this was the birth certificate of a collaboration between the creator of the video game series Metal Gear (from 1987 to 2015), and the artist touches everything, author of the album The Golden Age (2013) and director of polished clips for Lana Del Rey, Drake and Rihanna?

Hideo Kojima discovered Woodkid’s work when they met in Paris, in January 2020. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Since this interview, restrictions related to the pandemic have prevented the two men from seeing each other again. In the meantime, Woodkid has signed a new album titled S16 (2020) and composed the music for the handover ceremony between the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Hideo Kojima has for his part developed a version director’s cut (“Director”) of Death Stranding, his game initially released in 2019 which will be released on Playstation 5 on September 24 in an enhanced version.





In early September, their universes unexpectedly finally converged when a song-driven gameplay trailer was released. Goliath, by Woodkid. On this occasion, the two men agreed to meet by videoconference for an exclusive cross interview with The world.

Two black and futuristic imaginaries

Both assure it: the trailer revealing their collaboration is more than a simple promotional video. They prefer to talk about it as recognition of their mutual influences and the promise of future joint work.

“Even if it is I who ensured the realization of the trailer [« bande-annonce »], it’s as if we did it together ”, assures Hideo Kojima, whose futuristic aesthetic tinged with blackness as well as an assertive taste for lyrical flights find an echo in the universe of Woodkid. He remembers listening to the album S16 every day during the development of the realization of Death Stranding and mentally anticipated the editing of the video: “I was listening Goliath thinking about the images to choose for the trailer. I thought it was like doing “air montage”! “, in reference to the air guitar, which consists of miming (for laughs) the practice of the guitar. A surrealist formula, typical of the humor of the Japanese, in verve that morning. The Frenchman’s music obsesses him so much that he ends up slipping it into the soundtrack director’s cut, in the company of another of his titles, Pale Yellow.

