his big tackle to Nabilla’s husband

Back to basics! After spending some time away from reality TV, Nadège Lacroix plunged back into it. Since September 20, the 35-year-old candidate has joined the cast of season 3 of The Battle of Couples. For her big comeback, the one who tried her hand at comedy by playing in the series Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez and at the theater trained her companion Stefano. Gone are the days when the young woman was revealed to the general public in season 6 of Secret Story on TF1. At the time, she had integrated the game alongside Thomas Vergara with whom she shared the secret “We are not really brother and sister”. The two participants had ended up having a crush on each other, before Nabilla’s husband ended up in the arms of Capucine Anav, also in the program. A turnaround that had caused bouts of tears and other conflicts in the House of Secrets.





Many years later, Nadège Lacroix turned the page on this experience. The latter has no longer any contact with Thomas Vergara. “If we meet, I would agree to say hello to him, after him, I don’t know! I think he took a bit of the melon! He became someone in the spotlight” , she confided in L’instant de Luxe for Télé Star. The reality show candidate also explained her words. “For me, taking the melon means: not remembering where we come from and what we have experienced that is positive (…)

