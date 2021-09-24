his film “8, rue de l’Humanité” is not “a joke on the Covid”

You are coming this Friday to Vitry-en-Artois (Pas-de-Calais) to present “8, rue de l’Humanité”. Was it a while since you last went back to the area?

“I’ve been back several times in recent months to see the family, but it’s true that I’m very happy to present this film in the North, in addition to Neighbors Day, which makes sense. “

You will travel through five small towns in France, meeting the everyday heroes who distinguished themselves during the confinement. How did this idea come about?

“Netflix never does a promo tour for its new films, it’s not in its DNA, but I insisted on going out to meet the public, and heroic people, which fits the film. I have always liked showing my films in small towns. They don’t often have the opportunity to see film crews, the atmosphere is always incredible, the welcome warm, the exchanges natural. I love meeting mayors, people who are always committed to their constituents. “

“La Voix du Nord” had already honored Léo, Franck and Wilfried, the three friends who went shopping for the elderly or isolated during confinement. They will be honored on Friday. How did you hear about it?

“With Netflix, we did some research. I had also seen in The voice of the North that these three young people wanted to meet me. I wanted to start this mini-tour in the North anyway. I respect people who move to help others, in sincere efforts. We tell a bit about that in the film. I was flabbergasted by what was going on during the lockdown. We were locked up, isolated, all sharing the same anxieties, the same loss of reference points. It was able to develop solidarity with the people around us. I tried to see the positive, to take a step back in an increasingly connected world, which moves very quickly. “

How have you been able to help others?

“In full isolation, we ask ourselves what we can do. There is the Ch’ti Fonds. »(A fund supplied by receipts and products derived from films by Dany Boon, with the Fondation de France. The Lille University Hospital has been supported. There will also be a screening of 8, rue de l’Humanité for staff this weekend).





To make a comedy with the pandemic, isn’t it taking the risk of watering down what this painful period has been?

“I also talk about this suffering in the film. It’s a comedy, but not about the virus. It’s about human. It was important to have all of these aspects. I have relatives who have had the Covid. I caught it myself, during the second wave, in September. During the shooting, our electro conductor, Olivier, lost his mother. He couldn’t say goodbye to her. 8, rue de l’Humanité is not a prank on the Covid. “

This film is released on Netflix. Does this mean that your next films will also be released on the platform?

” No. I will shoot my next film in the spring or next summer, and it will be for the cinema. But I do not oppose one to the other. I had already worked with Netflix on the film Murder Mystery, with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler (there will be a sequel, filming next year). They also put my show online (Dany de Boon from Hauts-de-France). They wanted to work with me. We just happen to want to write and shoot quickly. They covered insurance in the event of a problem. And given the subject, it is not illogical for it to be released on Netflix. “