his son Lino smashes the columnists of TPMP… and it hurts! (VIDEO)

In Do not touch My TV this Friday, September 24, Cyril Hanouna reveled in a sequence in which his son, Lino, tackles the chroniclers of his show …
The most faithful of Cyril Hanouna know the strong bond that unites the facilitator with his “wonder”, her 9 year old son. Lino had also made an appearance in C that kif, and the host regularly reads the messages they exchange while on the air. Last year, on the occasion of the eight years of the little boy and to thank his fans for their kind thoughts addressed to his son, Cyril Hanouna published a video revealing a rare moment with his toddler when he was still a baby. All accompanied by a tender “Happy birthday my love Lino! And thank you for all your messages “, which had totally melted its subscribers.
A little boy spoiled by his daddy
Last May, Lino blew out his ninth candle. A small event that should of course be celebrated as any good father would. The presenter of Do not touch My TV !, is not the man to do things by halves, both on a television set and in the private sector. He had therefore put the small dishes in the big ones to delight his little boy, born of his union with Émilie. Bianca’s little brother was entitled to a nice surprise that Cyril Hanouna wanted to share with his many fans on social networks. The troublemaker of C8 did indeed publish the photo of the awesome birthday cake he had reserved for Lino. Because it was not a classic dessert, but almost a work of art representing a famous basketball model three-dimensional and colored in white, blue and black. In caption, the host wrote: “Phew cake for the 9 years of my Lino d’Amour“!
“I don’t care about Castaldi“
The one who had confessed to devoting all his free time to his son was at the head of a new issue of TPMP this September 24 and for the needs of his column, Sasha Elbaz questioned Lino. The young columnist asked the host’s son what he thought of the chroniclers of the C8 talk show, to succeed his father. And the answers – scathing – rocketed. Benjamin Castaldi? “I don’t care about Castaldi“, let go of the child who then judged that Bernard Montiel, or Isabelle Morini-Bosc were “too old“.”Isabelle, she is 90 years old, impossible“, attacked Lino who does not see Maxime Guény in his father’s place either, and even less Matthew Delormeau, which he considers “no“. For the young boy, Gilles Verdez is “too old” too. “He is 100 years old“, he dared. Finally, Guillaume Genton, newcomer to the team, does not have his place either according to Lino who does”don’t believe in him“. A sequence which greatly amused Cyril Hanouna who simply found”unbelievable“Baba junior. Could it be otherwise?
