his very harsh words about his only son Nicolas

“For you, every second, every man has a beating heart”, said Dario Moreno in a song to the glory of Brigitte Bardot. Long blonde hair, doe eyes, advantageous curves … The New Wave icon turned heads when she was at the height of her glory. If she hypnotized many spectators in cinemas, those who had the chance to meet her gaze outside film sets were not indifferent either. The one who embodied sensuality has known many love stories. A rich sentimental life that began with love at first sight for director Roger Vadim when she was only 15 years old. In 1952, the lovers got married before seeing their union shattered five years later, after the actress met Jean-Louis Trintignant on the set of the sulphurous Et Dieu … created the woman.





In 1959, she married Jacques Charrier for a second time. With her partner in Babette goes to war, Brigitte Bardot begins a new life. She discovers a completely different role, that of mother, by giving birth to a boy, named Nicolas, a few months after his marriage. Unfortunately his love of cinema is stronger than anything. The actor will file for divorce four years later and obtain custody of their son. An only child that the pretty blonde would never have really wanted or loved. “It was like a tumor that had fed on me, that I had carried in (…)

