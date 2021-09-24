Home employment, contraception, self-employed workers … everything that will change for Social Security in 2022

Posted on Sep 24, 2021 at 6:09 PM

The Social Security financing bill presented this Friday provides for a deficit of 21.6 billion euros in 2022. It hardly includes any savings measure, but the decline in the epidemic would eliminate around ten billion dollars. ‘euros of expenditure compared to 2021.

Overview of the main new features:

A real-time tax credit for personal services

The personal services sector had not been able to get on the bandwagon of the introduction of withholding tax for income tax. But an experiment began a year ago, and has proven to be conclusive. The government has therefore decided to generalize the immediate collection by individual employers of the assistance and tax credits from which they benefit for personal services from 2022. They will no longer have to grant a cash advance. The changeover will be in January for the direct employment of housekeepers, gardeners, private lessons, etc. ; in April for employment through a provider, then from 2023 for the elderly or disabled and in 2024 for childcare.

A national floor price for home help employees

Jean Castex announced Thursday the creation of a national hourly minimum for home help services, at 22 euros. This basic rate financed by the Autonomy branch of Social Security will make it possible to fight against disparities in the care of the elderly depending on the department where they live and to make jobs in the sector more attractive. Indeed, the observed average price, close to 21 euros, is often lower than the cost price. It will be supplemented by quality financing, the contours of which remain to be negotiated.

In addition, the nursing home assistance services will benefit from an overhaul of their tariffs in order to better enhance the intensity of care, linked to the degree of dependence of the patients. In the medium term, between 2022 and 2025, the different categories of home services will be merged under the name of “autonomy services”.

Even more secure alimony

From March 2022, the collection of alimony by a third party, responsible for paying them to single parents who are the recipients, will become automatic in the event of divorce in court fixing alimony. An unpaid collection agency (Aripa) was created for this purpose in 2017, but a judge or a parent had to expressly request his intervention. From now on, the payment of the pension will be systematically disintermediated – which makes it possible to avoid conflicts between parents and to ensure the correct payment – unless both parents request the opposite. The measure will be extended to other types of court decisions with pension payment and to divorces by mutual consent in January 2023.





Contraception fully reimbursed up to age 25

The minors already had access to contraception reimbursed at 100% by Social Security. This coverage will be extended to young women up to and including 25 years of age, in third-party payment, as well as one consultation per year with a doctor or a midwife, the necessary biological examinations, the fitting of contraceptive devices, the hormonal emergency contraception. This measure concerns 3 million women.

Remote monitoring accesses reimbursement

It is the youngest of the telemedicine family. After teleconsultation and tele-expertise, telesurveillance will be taken care of by health insurance. An experiment is underway, which will end in December, and which concerns five chronic diseases (diabetes, heart failure, renal failure, respiratory failure, implantable cardiac prostheses for therapeutic purposes). Flat-rate pricing will be implemented in 2022, including funding for multidisciplinary teams and medical data collection devices.

Automatic complementary health for the most disadvantaged

Today, 20% of recipients of active solidarity income (RSA) do not have complementary health insurance, although they are eligible free of charge for complementary solidarity health coverage (CSS). In the future, people who apply for RSA will automatically be assigned CSS. The government’s objective is to achieve a recourse rate of 95% for new RSA beneficiaries by 2025.

New retirees benefiting from the minimum old age will also be systematically offered CSS, but with a financial contribution because their income is higher. The take-up rate of new entrants would drop from 25% in 2021 to 75% in 2025.

More benevolence towards the self-employed

The crisis has been hard for the independents; the government wanted to make their life easier in terms of social protection. A series of measures from the Griset plan which is dedicated to them are therefore included in the Social Security budget. Thus, workers in sectors affected by the crisis (hotels and restaurants, culture, events, tourism, sport, etc.), who have seen their income fall, will benefit from a number of quarters of retirement validated in 2020-2021 equivalent to the average of the quarters validated during their last three financial years.

In the event of sick leave or maternity leave, their daily allowances will be calculated according to the most favorable formula: either by excluding 2020 income, or by including them. In addition, the experiment of modulating contributions in real time will be extended, but there will be no increase in the event of an underestimation of income during the year.