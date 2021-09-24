Hot Rihanna: garter belt and lace shorts … she sets the red carpet on fire in her underwear

Rihanna posed in super sexy lingerie at the Savage x Fenty show in New York on Wednesday, September 22. The singer unveiled her fall collection to the world.

Rihanna is back in the spotlight, but without a microphone! The singer unveiled Wednesday, September 22 the new collection of her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. On this occasion, Rihanna appeared in a super sexy black lingerie set, long slicked black hair, with bangs, lace stockings and a pair of XXL platform heeled sandals. All accessorized with numerous bracelets and necklaces. A luxury ambassador for her brand! At his side, the models Shanina shaik and Duckie Thot as well as the actresses Jessie Li and Cynthia Erivo, who had also released their finest pageantry. On Instagram, Rihanna unveiled the work of the Savage x Fenty Show, broadcast on the Amazon Prime streaming platform. A rise for the star from Barbados …

The billion dollar woman

On the heart side, after a tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown, a supposed romance with the canadian rapper Drake and a beautiful story with Hassan jameel, Rihanna seems to have found love again in the arms of A $ AP Rocky. The interpreter of Work had ended his relationship with Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, early 2020, after three years of relationship. The reason for this break? The incompatibility of their lifestyles. No doubt that Rihanna is a true accomplished businesswoman!

According to Forbes magazine, shis fortune is estimated at $ 1.7 billion. His success could be explained by the sale of his albums to global success and to his cosmetic empire with Fenty Beauty.

