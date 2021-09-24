More

    Hot Rihanna: garter belt and lace shorts … she sets the red carpet on fire in her underwear

    Entertainment


    Rihanna posed in super sexy lingerie at the Savage x Fenty show in New York on Wednesday, September 22. The singer unveiled her fall collection to the world.

    Rihanna is back in the spotlight, but without a microphone! The singer unveiled Wednesday, September 22 the new collection of her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. On this occasion, Rihanna appeared in a super sexy black lingerie set, long slicked black hair, with bangs, lace stockings and a pair of XXL platform heeled sandals. All accessorized with numerous bracelets and necklaces. A luxury ambassador for her brand! At his side, the models Shanina shaik and Duckie Thot as well as the actresses Jessie Li and Cynthia Erivo, who had also released their finest pageantry. On Instagram, Rihanna unveiled the work of the Savage x Fenty Show, broadcast on the Amazon Prime streaming platform. A rise for the star from Barbados …

    The billion dollar woman

    On the heart side, after a tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown, a supposed romance with the canadian rapper Drake and a beautiful story with Hassan jameel, Rihanna seems to have found love again in the arms of A $ AP Rocky. The interpreter of Work had ended his relationship with Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, early 2020, after three years of relationship. The reason for this break? The incompatibility of their lifestyles. No doubt that Rihanna is a true accomplished businesswoman!

    According to Forbes magazine, shis fortune is estimated at $ 1.7 billion. His success could be explained by the sale of his albums to global success and to his cosmetic empire with Fenty Beauty.

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © INSTAGRAM / RIHANNA

    2/12 –

    Rihanna
    Rihanna unveiled the new Savage x Fenty collection

    © INSTAGRAM / RIHANNA

    3/12 –

    Rihanna
    A preview in New York, United States

    © INSTAGRAM / RIHANNA

    4/12 –

    Rihanna
    Rihanna proudly posed on the red carpet

    © INSTAGRAM / RIHANNA

    5/12 –

    Rihanna
    A true femme fatale

    © Matt Baron / Shutterstock


    6/12 –

    Rihanna and Asap Rocky
    Rihanna and Asap Rocky on Sep 13, 2021

    © INSTAGRAM / RIHANNA

    7/12 –

    Rihanna
    Rihanna poses topless on Instagram

    © Zuma Press / Bestimage

    8/12 –

    Rihanna
    Rihanna at the ‘Fashion Awards 2019’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2019.

    © INSTAGRAM / RIHANNA

    9/12 –

    Rihanna
    Rihanna in her underwear

    © SGP / BESTIMAGE

    10/12 –

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
    ASAP Rocky, Rihanna – Celebrities attend the ‘Fashion Awards 2019’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2019.

    © EXPRESS SYNDICATION

    11/12 –

    Rihanna
    Evening of the “British Fashion Awards” in London. December 1, 2014

    © Backgrid USA / Bestimage

    12/12 –

    Rihanna
    Rihanna arrives at her Ephemeral “Fenty Beauty” launch party at Cipriani in New York City on June 18, 2019.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFrench Days – Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SSD at € 78
    Next articleTrump finally got fewer votes after recount in Arizona

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC