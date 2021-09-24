How To Download and Install the Halo Infinite Beta Now | Xbox one

This weekend will be the second technical test of Halo Infinite. This test will be an opportunity for more players to try the game in preview. To participate in this new test, you had to register on Halo Waypoint and wait to receive a confirmation email stating that you have been selected for this beta.

Download Halo Infinite Beta

If you have followed all the steps, you will normally have received a new email this morning in which you will find the instructions to download the preview version of the game. If not, here is the procedure to follow in order to start the download of the 22.94 GB beta.

Download the “Xbox Insider Hub” app

Go to the “previews” category

Select “Halo Infinite – Insider”

Click on “Join” and accept the terms of use

On the game page, click on “Install” to start the download

Note: if the game page is not displayed, click on “Show in Store”

Dates and times of the second Halo Infinite flight

As a reminder, it will not be possible to play at any time during the weekend. It will indeed be necessary to follow a precise schedule in order to be able to play in multiplayer. You will find below the dates and times of the different sessions.

Dates and times of the first weekend (Social Arena) – September 24 to 26

Friday September 24 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday 25 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Saturday September 25 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday September 26 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Sunday September 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Monday 26 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Dates and times of the second weekend (BTB) – October 1 to 4





Friday October 1st from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday 02 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Saturday 02 October from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 03 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Sunday 03 October from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Monday 04 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Below, the full details about the availability of the different game modes during the first weekend in Social Arena.

Social Arena from September 24 to 26

Friday September 24 morning: Possibility to download the beta, you will have the possibility to go to the training center only

Friday 24 at 6:00 p.m .: opening of the beta

Friday 24 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday 25 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Slayer on Bazaar, Live Fire, and Recharge

Saturday 25 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 26 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Slayer on Bazaar, Live Fire, and Recharge Capture The Flag on Bazaar Strongholds on Live Fire and Recharge

Sunday 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Monday 26 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Slayer on Bazaar, Behemoth, Live Fire, and Recharge Capture The Flag on Bazaar and Behemoth Strongholds on Live Fire and Recharge

Monday, September 27 at 7 p.m .: end of beta (phase 1)

Below, the full details about the availability of the different game modes during the second weekend in Big Team Battle.

Big Team Battle October 1-4

Friday October 1st from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday 02 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Capture The Flag on Fragmentation

Saturday 02 October from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 03 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Capture The Flag on Fragmentation Total Control over Fragmentation

Sunday 03 October from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Monday 26 from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Capture The Flag on Fragmentation Total Control over Fragmentation Slayer on Fragmentation

Monday 04 October at 7 p.m .: end of beta (phase 2)

Battle pass progress, customization and settings will be kept during the two test weekends.