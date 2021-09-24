Huawei unveils its attractive Nova 9 range … still in 4G

2

Huawei is preparing to give a fresh boost to its mid-range smartphone catalog with the Nova 9 range. Two devices which are not lacking in strengths, but which share a common gap.

Huawei nova 9



Huawei has just presented the new smartphones in its Nova range, consisting of the Nova 9 and the Nova 9 Pro. Two fairly well-endowed mid-range devices, which work under Harmony OS 2. As its name suggests, the Pro version has a slightly more extensive technical sheet. The latter has a 6.72-inch OLED screen compatible with HDR10, and offers a non-adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel displays 1236 x 2676 pixels and has a 19.5: 9 format. Under the hood of the smartphone, there is a Snapdragon 778 4G, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The company having difficulty in obtaining 5G modems, in particular because of American sanctions, it chooses to offer devices limited to 4G. A choice that may therefore weigh in the decision of some customers. It is all the more unfortunate that the rest of the aspects related to connectivity are turned towards the future. The Nova 9 Pro is compatible with wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an NFC chip, and offers a fingerprint reader under the screen.

The Huawei Nova 9. © Huawei



On the back, there is a quadruple photo sensor composed of a 50 Mpx wide-angle whose lens opens at f / 1.9, an 8 Mpx ultra-wide-angle (f / 2.2), d ‘a depth sensor and a macro module of 2 Mpx each. At the front, we note the presence of a dual 32 MP sensor, a wide-angle and an ultra-wide angle whose lenses open at f / 2.0 and f / 2.4 respectively.

The quadruple photo sensor of the Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro. © Huawei

Autonomy is provided by a 4000 mAh battery compatible with 100 W fast charging. According to the Chinese firm, it would only take 20 minutes for a full recharge. This is notably what Xiaomi promises with the 11T Pro and its Hyper Charge technology. A well-equipped standard version The basic version retains a very similar technical sheet. We are entitled to a 6.57-inch OLED panel in FHD + definition (1080 x 2340 px), also refreshed to 120 Hz. The SoC is the same, as is the amount of RAM and storage. The on-board connectivity is just as rich. The same goes for the photo configuration. It is distinguished only by the presence of a single 32 Mpx (f / 2.0) sensor at the front. The Huawei Nova only offers fast charging at 66 W. On the other hand, it is equipped with a 4300 mAh battery. The differences between these two models are therefore quite slight.

The Huawei Nova 9 and the Nova 9 Pro. © Huawei