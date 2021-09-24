Hugo Philip hyper complexed: Caroline Receveur’s husband undergoes a major surgical operation

If Hugo Philip displays a perfect body, the model has some complexes. The latter decided to “take the bull by the horns” to feel better about himself, as he revealed in a story on his Instagram account, this Friday, September 24.

The face of an angel and the body of an athlete … However, Hugo Philip suffers, like everyone else, from some complexes … For the model, it is her hair, but above all baldness who starts to point the tip of his nose which bothers him. Absent for a few days from social networks, Caroline Receveur’s husband published the reasons for this radio silence in a story on his Instagram account, this Friday, September 24.

And it is precisely to remedy this baldness that Hugo Philip was not very present on the Web lately. Based in Dubai, Marlon’s dad revealed to have made a return trip to France in order to undergo a hair transplant to find his “beautiful hair density”. The model did not hide anything from his intervention even going so far as to publish a few “photos folders” where we see her with an original haircut …

How much Hugo Philip spent for his hair transplant?

The opportunity for the former participant of Dance with the stars to discuss a subject which, according to him, would affect one in two men. Hugo Philip said he was inundated with messages after revealing that he had had a hair transplant. “Unfortunately, it is still a huge complex for many men”, he emphasizes. And to conclude: “Brothers, there’s nothing to be embarrassed about! I even find that it’s being a ‘guy’ to dare to take the bull by the horns, take charge and optimize everything to become the best version of yourself. same.” The model also revealed how much he had spent to find his dream hair: 8,000 euros for 4,000 new hairs. “Prices vary between 3,900 euros and 15,900 €, depending on the patient’s needs”, he clarified.

