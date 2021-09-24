Hugo Philip unrecognizable: he compares himself to “Jacquouille the scoundrel” after a hair transplant

While in Paris for a few days, Hugo Philip wanted to give himself a little gift to face the start of the school year with panache: some extra hair! According to him, victim of precocious baldness and absolutely not wishing to look like Gérard Jugnot in the film The Bronzed, Marlon’s daddy decided to take “the bull by the horns“by performing a hair transplant operation. A simple formality without any pain for the darling of Caroline Receveur who unveiled the behind the scenes of this surgical procedure, often feared by men. Thus, the handsome brunette was filmed during the operation by writing down the whole process of this surgery.





“I shave 2 mm behind my head. I was given a local anesthesia (several small bites. Unpleasant but not painful). Then the doctor comes to remove small grafts behind my head. The densest part of the hair. He makes small incisions and collects the grafts with a small pliers and pass them to the nurse who classifies them according to the number of hairs per graft from 1 to 7). It lasts two hours. I’m on my stomach and I can’t feel a thing at all.“

For her recovery, the model chose to stay at the Brach hotel in Paris. Very close to his subscribers, the influencer did not hesitate to show his skull after the intervention but also his new hairstyle, very special. Comparing himself willingly to Jacquouille the scoundrel, Hugo reassured men who suffer from hair loss and even encouraged them to perform this operation. “I think it’s even ‘being a guy’ to dare to take the bull by the horns. Take charge and optimize everything to become the best version of yourself“, says the young man who has now returned to Dubai with his son and his wife.