Hyrule Warriors Age of the Scourge: Cutting-Edge 1st Trailer for “Keeper of Remembrance” DLC

The very nice Hyrule Warriors Age of Scourge has still not hung up the gloves: on the contrary, since the game will continue a little longer with the imminent arrival of a new DLC called The Keeper of Remembrance. Here is the announcement trailer, all beautiful and fresh.

By positioning itself as a scripted prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: The Era of the Scourge was strong: attracting a whole community in the niche genre of Muso, however, approached here in a very nice way. If you enjoyed the original experience, then perhaps you know that an Expansion Pass is offered for 19.99 euros: at this price, you are therefore entitled to DLC, the first of which, Pulsations Antiques, is arrived last June … as well as a second, announced during Nintendo Direct last night.





He will thus bear the sweet name of “Keeper of Remembrance” and will allow us to embody Pru’ha and Faras, as well as a third unseen head still not revealed. New areas (including the Amphitheater), new scenarios – including “The Rescue of Cororico” and “The Battle of the Anemones” – and new abilities for certain characters are therefore on the program. this extension expected on October 29, 2021. As a bonus, a trailer that should make you want to dive back into Hyrule fissa.