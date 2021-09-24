immense emotion for the farewell to René Malleville

10:57

The funeral of Réne Malleville, an emblematic supporter of OM who died last Sunday at the age of 73, took place this Friday morning.

To say goodbye to him, perhaps up to a thousand people gathered in and around the parish of Saint-Miter, in the 13th arrondissement of Marseille.

Some blue and white flowers in OM’s colors have been filed, such as Olympian club jerseys including one signed by the current players and flocked Malleville, and the replica of the Champions League offered by the Tapie family. A register was signed by those who knew him near or far.

“Little, René worried us because he was shy and too reserved, said his older sister during the ceremony. He has caught up well since! René was generous in the image of Marseille. He is an artist, he must leave this parish under your applause “, continued the priest in charge of the ceremony.

His first name René was also chanted at length as the coffin took over the direction of Saint-Pierre cemetery, under a strong emotion and a bright sun.

F.Ge.





Funeral of René Maleville © DR