In Berlin, Greta Thunberg urges political parties to do more for the climate

A new alert. Greta Thunberg criticized the political parties on Friday for “not doing enough” to fight against global warming, in a speech addressed to thousands of people mobilized in Berlin to defend the climate, two days before the German legislative elections.

“Yes, we have to vote and you have to vote. But remember that voting alone will not be enough. We must continue to take to the streets and demand that our leaders take concrete action for the climate, ”said the Swedish environmental activist.

Two days before the German legislative elections, thousands of environmental activists, led by Greta Thunberg, demonstrate this Friday across the country to put pressure on the candidates and demand decisive measures against global warming on the occasion of ” poll of the century ”.

“The earth has a fever”

To cries of “Stop coal”, a colorful crowd gathered at midday in front of the Reichstag Palace in Berlin, where the German deputies sit, deploying banners and flags. “The earth is feverish”, “This is our future”, “Vote” proclaimed the signs brandished by a majority of teenage demonstrators, but also families with young children.

For the future of the planet, this is the “ballot of the century”, said Luisa Neubauer, head of the “Fridays for future” movement in Germany. “Fridays for future”, launched in 2018 and become the forum for the “climate generation”, is organizing its 8th “strike” this Friday in more than 70 countries, with 470 mobilizations planned in Germany.

Open elections

The message is addressed to the candidates running to replace Angela Merkel in the chancellery, after a suspense vote on Sunday, the games of which remain fully open.





In the home stretch before the legislative elections, polls predict a close match between the Social Democrats in the lead with 25% of voting intentions and the conservative camp (CDU / CSU), which rose to 23% according to a latest Civey poll on Thursday.

Protecting the environment, a priority of electoral programs

In their electoral programs, the three main candidates made environmental protection one of their priorities for the next four years, pledging to act to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C.

The goal of climate neutrality in 2045 is a consensus among German parties, as is the development of renewable energies. But the means to achieve this are debated, between the left favorable to a large intervention of the State and the right which relies on the private sector.

In a recent report, the UN concluded that limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C is impossible without an immediate and massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change called for limiting global warming to less than 2 ° C above the pre-industrial level, and ideally 1.5 ° C.

But on the basis of the current commitments of the member states of the agreement, “the world is on the catastrophic path of 2.7 ° C”, recently warned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.