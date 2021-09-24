In Morocco, discovery of bone sewing tools 120,000 years old

The smugglers cave less than 20 kilometers from the Moroccan capital Rabat, September 18, 2021. FADEL SENNA / AFP

An international team of researchers has identified the oldest bone tools ever discovered for making clothes, 120,000 years old, in a cave near Rabat, we learned from a Moroccan archaeologist who took part to research.

“This is a major discovery because, if older bone tools have already been discovered in the world, it is the first time that we identify bone tools used to make clothes”archaeologist Abdeljalil El Hajraoui told AFP on Thursday.

Read also Researcher Matthew Skinner recounts discovery of oldest ‘Homo sapiens’ fossil in Morocco

The sixty bone tools found in the smugglers cave – located near the capital of Morocco – “Were intentionally shaped for specific tasks which included working with leather and fur”, according to a study published last week by the American journal iScience.

This discovery could help answer the big question about the origin of modern behavior in Homo sapiens, underlines the Moroccan archaeologist.





Hearths dug in the earth or in the open air

“Sewing is a behavior that has been perpetuated since then. Moreover, the tools discovered in the cave cover a period of 30,000 years, which would prove the emergence of collective memory ”, supports the specialist of the Moroccan Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage (Insap). “Taking into account the level of specialization of the tools of the Smugglers’ cave, it is probable that previous examples will be found there”, specifies the study.

Hearths, dug in the earth, built or in the open air, to protect against natural phenomena were also discovered in the cave. Just like elements of adornment (perforated shells). “This is a significant cultural development, still at the study stage”, notes the Moroccan researcher.

Read also The discovery that turns the story of “Homo sapiens” upside down

In addition, some 400 kilometers from the Smugglers’ Cave, Moroccan, American and French researchers unearthed around thirty shells fashioned from marine snails in a layer dating from 142,000 to 150,000 years ago in the cave of Bizmoune, near ‘Essaouira (southwest), announced Wednesday (September 22) a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Culture, citing a study published in the American journal Science Advances. Shells that are “The oldest pieces of adornment discovered to date”, according to the press release.

Recall that in 2017, the discovery on the Moroccan site of Djebel Irhoud of fossils over 300,000 years old had caused the appearance of our species to go back more than 100,000 years.

Going further back in time, at the end of July, international archaeologists located the oldest Acheulean prehistoric site in North Africa, 1.3 million years old, on the outskirts of Casablanca (west coast).

A major discovery, because until now archaeologists estimated that the Acheulean civilization, one of the characteristics of which is the invention of two-sided tools, during the Lower Paleolithic, had appeared 700,000 years ago in this part of Africa. North.

To stay up to date on African news, subscribe to the “Monde Afrique” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 a.m., find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of World Africa.