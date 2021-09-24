in “Sex Education”, the sexuality of the disabled accurately represented

“Sex Education” season 3 was released Friday, September 17, 2021. After two years of waiting, the series is back and it was an opportunity to explore other sexualities, including those of people with disabilities.

Sex Education, Season 3, the hit Netflix series, is back with everything that makes it a great show. The subjects explored are touching and season 3 goes in this direction. Of course, there are those little touches of humor and it is difficult to resist Otis’ mustache. Corn Sex Education, it is also the traumas of Aimee, the coming out of Adam and his relationship with his boyfriend Eric. Then there is Isaac, Maeve’s neighbor, who has had a big crush on her since season 2.

Obviously, with such a character, it has long been difficult for fans to appreciate him. Isaac is the perfect antagonist of Otis, the barrier to a possible love affair between Otis and Maeve. And we don’t even talk about Otis’ voicemail on Maeve’s answering machine that Isaac deleted at the end of season 2. A total affront and a shock to fans who have only dreamed of one thing since the season. 1: a romance between Otis and his suitor. However, the character of Isaac takes on a totally different dimension in season 3. Attention, spoilers in this article! The sexuality of people with disabilities is finally approached and with great delicacy.

With “Sex Education”, people with disabilities finally have sexuality

At a time when the small screen tries to represent our contemporary society as much as possible, people with disabilities remain highly invisible. And when they are, it is disappointment: poorly represented, little fulfilled or devoid of any sentimental relationship. Isaac, in Sex Education, waltzes received ideas and shows that beyond his handicap, he is a teenager like any other, with his heartaches, his questioning, but also his joys. In the fourth episode of season 3, the sex scene between Maeve and him goes in this direction.





We discover sexuality with disabilities. The two teenagers discuss while kissing and caressing. Each one evokes their desires without prejudice. Isaac explains to Maeve what he can feel and which parts of his body are sensitive, even confiding his partner that he is able to get an erection. In this touching scene, Isaac is a longing and desired human being. This way of lifting the veil on his sexuality has also been hailed on social networks.

The importance of intimacy coordinators in “Sex Education”

If the scene is so successful, it is above all because it was prepared with care. Series Sex Education is renowned for its successful sex scenes thanks to the presence of intimacy coordinator.ice.s on the set of the series. Their job being to ensure the consent and well-being of the actors during a hot scene, the team also collaborated with associations for people with disabilities. “There has been a lot of exchange on the intimate scenes. It is always very important to get the right messages across, to make sure they are done in a way that takes into account where you are. find the characters and who they are “, told Emma Mackey at ElleUS Magazine.

As for the actor George Robinson who plays Isaac, for him, this scene is a small revolution on our TV screens. “I’m really happy with what we’ve accomplished. What makes this scene so beautifully crafted is the way it explains that sex isn’t always about the physique, but the intimate act of being. open up to each other. That’s really what it’s all about with sex “, he told Elle US. No doubt, the benevolence behind the scenes is reflected on the screen!