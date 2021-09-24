In Toulouse, an exceptional Tintin collection sold at auction

On the occasion of an auction dedicated to the universe of Hergé in Toulouse, more than 500 exceptional lots will be awarded. They belonged to a Belgian collector, now deceased, who lived in the Pyrenees. In the showroom of the auction room, “tintinophiles” throng in front of the windows. For the simple pleasure of the eyes or to relive childhood memories.

“Tintin, it’s all my youth, I read them all and reread them, so I come to see out of curiosity”, says a visitor. Some others also come to do scouting. “For several years now, Tintin figurines have interested me a lot and there are plenty of them here”, enthuses another amateur.





The auction organized by Primardeco offers albums, figurines, posters and some unusual rarities. Like this unreleased album from Lotus Blue which dates from before the war. Printed in black and white, it is estimated at around 4000 euros. Also discover the figurine of the mythical seaplane on which Snowy is perched, worth 3000 euros. The fans of Adventures of Tintin can also afford a wallpaper decorated with characters from Hergé’s comic strip.

39 years after the death of its creator, Tintin is still fascinating. Today, Tintin-mania is not just a passion. It has become a real market. “There are those who speculate, when new pixies come out, everyone rushes over and then sell them for more. There are boards that go for over a million euros, it’s phenomenal. has become a real, very complicated market “, notes Frédéric Rey, consultant on the auction. The market is very lucrative.

This year a Hergé cover project for the album The Blue Lotus was awarded for 3.2 million euros. World record broken in the field of comics.