incidence by department, in France

Certain Covid measures such as wearing a mask at school will be reduced in departments with an incidence rate of less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Which are affected? Here are the maps.

Summary

[Mise à jour le jeudi 23 septembre à 10h23] The Covid epidemic continues to decrease in France to such an extent that the government announced on September 22 a streamlining of the protocol in schools, middle and high schools from October 4 “in the departments where the health situation allows it”. Concretely, the protocol returns to level 1 (green) in the departments with an incidence rate below the threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of 5 days. THEes cards showing the incidence rate, hospitalizations, occupancy of intensive care beds, death, positive tests, variants were developed from epidemiological data from Public Health France, of the Directorate-General for Health and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The government updates the map of countries classified in green, orange or red according to their health status in order to understand their trips abroad. Images.

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 7 days (incidence rate) is a good indicator for understanding the progression of the epidemic. It is closely followed by the government.

A classification of countries has been defined on the basis of health indicators. The lists of countries are likely to be adapted according to changes in their epidemic situation. They set the travel rules. The map was updated on September 12, 2021 with the countries in green, orange and red depending on the health situation.

Map of countries in red, orange and green as of September 12 © Government; en



Using data from Public Health France, the Géodes site posted a map on October 22, 2020 showing the incidence rate of the Covid-19 epidemic by municipalities.

Below is the map of France showing the incidence rate (number of people tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus per 100,000 inhabitants) over a sliding week, all ages combined, in France.





the incidence rate increases in the Ile-de-France region: it is 92 as of September 13, down (-28.4% in seven days)

Map showing the incidence rate in Ile-de-France as of September 13 © Gouvernement.fr

The map showing the occupancy rate of intensive care beds due to Covid-19 corresponds to the proportion of Covid patients currently in intensive care, intensive care, or in a continuous monitoring unit compared to the total of beds in initial capacity, i.e. ie before increasing the capacity of resuscitation beds in a hospital. As of September 16, the rate is 38.6%.

Three levels have been set for this indicator:

Green: occupancy rate between 0 and 30%;

Orange: occupancy rate between 30 and 60%;

Red: occupancy rate greater than 60%.

Map showing the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in France as of September 16 © Gouvernement.fr

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues to accelerate in France. Geodes has made available a map that lists the people vaccinated in each region.

Geographic distribution of the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 inhabitants, in Europe

from August 23 to September 5, 2021.

Map of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, in Europe from August 30 to September 12, 2021. © Ecdc.europa.eu

Map of the Covid-19 epidemic in the world, for weeks 35 and 36, from August 30 to September 12 © Ecdc.europa.eu

► See the animated spread of the coronavirus around the world

Sources

– For French data: dashboard available on government.fr and the GEODES cartographic observatory of Public Health France.

– For international data: maps from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).