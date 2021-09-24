Income tax 2020: are you affected by the levy of September 27?

It will be a terrible way to start the week. And that could make the end of the month for some even more difficult. This Monday, September 27, if you take a quick look at your bank account, you may have the unpleasant surprise to see a direct debit signed by the General Directorate of Public Finances. This is actually the 2020 income tax balance.

The taxpayers concerned are those whose withholding tax on 2020 income did not cover all of the tax due (in the case of an increase in income, for example) or if the advance credits or tax cuts you received in January was too large. The amount payable was determined after the tax return and is shown on the last tax notice received. Some 10.8 million households are concerned for a total of 16.3 billion euros to be paid to the tax authorities.



All at once or in four installments for the largest sums

If the amount to be paid is less than 300 euros, it will be debited in one go from this Monday. If it is higher, the bad surprise will spread until the end of the year with four equal punctures from the bank account: September 27, October 25, November 25 and December 27.

In order to limit as much as possible the remaining balance to be paid, or on the contrary to be withdrawn too much each month from your income and to have a very large reimbursement during the regularization, the General Directorate of Public Finances recommends declaring everything as soon as possible. change of situation (divorce, birth, income, etc.) via the “Manage my withholding tax” service.