Income tax: we explain why some taxpayers will have a levy on September 27

From September 27, but also October 25, November 25 and December 27, 16.3 billion euros in income tax will be collected from more than 10.8 million taxpayers.

It is likely to cringe in some French households in this return. From the end of September, taxpayers who were not sufficiently deducted at source last year will have to pay a remainder.

Indeed, since the introduction of the withholding tax, the sums deducted each month from salaries and retirement pensions are only down payments. Once the income tax return is completed in May 2021 on income for 2020, the amount of the actual tax is determined, and adjustments may then be made.

Three possibilities for taxpayers

Thus, after the income tax return has been duly completed, there are several possibilities. If the amount paid in 2020 is the same as the tax due, nothing happens, everything is in order. This is the most common case, which concerns 14.4 million tax households.





If, on the other hand, some taxpayers were deducted from an amount greater than the tax due, they had the nice surprise to receive a transfer from the tax authorities this summer. This was the case for 12.7 million households.

Finally, the last case therefore concerns those taxpayers whose deductions over the year are lower than the tax due. The latter will therefore be the subject of one (or more) new deduction (s) to reach the amount that appears after their tax declaration. “This is explained, for example, if your income increased last year and you did not report it in your particular space”, explains the General Directorate of Public Finances.

Levies spread over three dates

For those who have to pay this remainder, here is how it will unfold:

– If the amount is less than or equal to € 300, it will be debited on September 27 from the bank account.

– On the other hand, if it is greater than € 300, a quarter of the remainder will be withdrawn on September 27. The other three quarters on October 25, November 25 and December 27.

In total, 10.8 million households are affected by this fiscal “catch-up”, for a total amount of 16.3 billion.