Income tax: why are some taxpayers going to have a levy on Monday, September 27?

As of Monday, September 27, 10.8 million households will be deducted from 16.3 billion in income taxes. The reason: a regularization of the income tax.

At the end of September, taxpayers who were not sufficiently deducted at source last year will have to pay a balance.

In fact, in 2020, income tax was levied every month in the form of down payments. The tax return filed last May on income for 2020 revealed the true amount of tax. Adjustments are therefore to be expected.

Three possibilities

Several scenarios exist. If, once the income statement is completed, the amount paid in 2020 is the same as the tax due, the taxpayer has nothing to pay. This is the case for 14.4 million French households.

On the other hand, the 10.8 million households which paid only part of the tax actually due last year will have to pay a remainder. If the amount is less than or equal to € 300, it will be debited on September 27 from the bank account.

If it is greater than € 300, a quarter of the remainder will be withdrawn on September 27. The other three quarters on October 25, November 25 and December 27.





Watch out for unreported income increases

This remainder may have to be paid “if you have benefited from an excessively large reduction advance or tax credit in January 2021 or if you have not changed your withholding tax rate in 2020 following an increase in income. », Specifies impots.gouv.fr.

Finally, the 12.7 million households that were taken from a sum greater than the tax due have nothing to do because they received this summer a transfer from the tax authorities.