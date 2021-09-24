India completes order for 56 Airbus C285 military jets

India has formalized its order for 56 Airbus C295s, Airbus announced on Friday. 40 aircraft will be built and assembled in India.

This is excellent news for Airbus, which has been waiting for the outcome of this contract for nearly six years. On May 15, 2015, the Indian Minister of Defense announced his willingness to purchase 56 tactical aircraft, a contract at the time estimated at $ 1.87 billion, according to The echoes. Financial details of the 2021 contract are not known.

In detail, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft “turnkey”, assembled in Seville, Spain, within four years of the implementation of the contract. The remaining 40 aircraft will be built and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India, as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.





Creation of thousands of jobs

The C295 military aircraft is capable of taking off and landing on short or undeveloped runways, carrying up to 71 soldiers or 50 paratroopers. It is also suitable for the evacuation of wounded. During the pandemic, these planes had been used by Spain to deliver medical equipment to the Canaries.

“This contract will contribute to the development of India’s aerospace ecosystem through investments and the creation of 15,000 high-skilled direct jobs as well as 10,000 indirect jobs over the next 10 years,” said Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defense and Space, quoted in a press release.

Airbus has placed “Make in India” at the heart of its strategy in India, continuously increasing the country’s contribution to its product portfolio. With the C295 program, Airbus will deploy all of its manufacturing and maintenance skills in India, in collaboration with its industrial partners.