Inexpensive, the latest Nokia offers a large screen and copious battery life

Allow two days of autonomy and 6.82 inches for the latest from Nokia. Apart from these two advantages, the Nokia G50 is a fairly classic entry-level smartphone.

Nokia wants to bet on the robust and affordable for its smartphones. It is in this spirit that the former telephony giant unveils the Nokia G50.

This one might offer a number of arguments that might convince entry-level buyers, who aren’t too keen on messing around with incredible features, but just want a smartphone to rely on.





Big screen and big battery

Starting with its 5G connectivity which is always a plus if you want to keep your smartphone for a few years. Note also the presence of a large 6.82-inch screen, which does not seem to discourage the Finnish brand on the autonomy of its device, since it promises neither more nor less than two consecutive days of battery.

It must also be said that we are far from a state-of-the-art slab. This displays a maximum brightness of 450 cd / m² according to Nokia, all in HD + only.

The fairly large-sized battery helps a lot to believe this promise. It is indeed a 5000 mAh accumulator, which can be recharged at 18 W.

A small configuration

The rest of the Nokia G50’s configuration is more entry-level. There is a Soc Snapdragon 480 and 4 GB of RAM. Unlocking by facial recognition is still supported.

On the photo sensors, a little effort has been made, since there are three sensors, a main one of 48 megapixels, a 5 megapixel for the ultra wide-angle and a 2 megapixel deep.

Two configurations are available in 128 and 64 GB of storage at 299 and 199 euros. As for the colors, you will have to choose between ocean blue and a sand pink.