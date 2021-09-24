Infirmary: Bernat and Verratti back for PSG / Montpellier?

Respectively absent for more than a month and for three weeks, Juan Bernat and Marco Verratti could well return for PSG / Montpellier this Saturday according to L’Equipe.

The Parisian infirmary has emptied well in recent weeks and it should have even fewer players in it in the near future. Returning to collective training for a few days when it has now been more than a year since he played, Juan Bernat has never been so close to finding the land. The Spanish side seriously injured his knee and then suffered many complications during his convalescence has been gaining momentum in training recently according to L’Equipe.

So much so that it is widely planned to integrate him into the group for PSG / Montpellier this Saturday (9 p.m.). The feelings of the day are good and he could therefore finally come back, even if he will obviously not be the holder. Marco Verratti could also make a comeback, according to the same source, since the Italian midfielder who suffered a blow to the knee during the international break in September is also doing much better. He could also be in the squad for PSG / Montpellier, although the club won’t rush his return as always.





Finally, the close return of Sergio Ramos announced by his relatives is confirmed in the columns of L’Equipe. There is no question of seeing him for PSG / Montpellier, or even for PSG / Manchester City next Tuesday, but the Spanish central defender could well take his first steps on the occasion of Rennes / PSG on Sunday, October 3. The idea of ​​launching it on this occasion “ is making its way into the minds of the staff “ according to the sports newspaper. In any case, the 35-year-old defender has a big week to get ready.

As a reminder, Colin Dagba and Layvin Kurzawa have also left the infirmary in recent weeks but neither have yet been called up for a professional match since their return to training. Lionel Messi is also given 99% forfeit for the weekend match by the sports newspaper.