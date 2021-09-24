iOS 15 / iPadOS 15: Your iPhone alerts you when it’s going to rain and 5 other must-have features

Image: CNET.

The latest software updates for iPhone and iPad, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, are available now.

Apple unveiled their content in June, at its annual WWDC developer conference, highlighting flagship features like Live Text, Focus and FaceTime for Android. If they are all welcome, there are many more to discover.

As is often the case with new versions of Apple’s mobile OS, not all features are on the presentation page or in the changelog. And what I prefer are these hidden novelties, whatever the platform. So, for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, I conducted my investigation, and here are six very useful hidden features that I discovered.

Put the address bar back in its place on Safari

By opening Safari after installing iOS 15, you will quickly notice that the address bar is now located at the bottom of your screen. This design change is supposed to make using Safari easier and more accessible, especially on iPhones with a large screen. But not everyone will appreciate the change. Fortunately, Apple has a way to raise the bar … even if it’s not easy to understand.

When viewing a web page in Safari, tap the icon Aa to the left of the address bar. At the top of the menu that appears is the option Show top tab bar. Click on it and the address bar will automatically move to the top of your screen.

If you decide to give the new design another chance, you can always move it down by repeating the steps I just described. But this time the option to move the bar will be at the bottom of the menu and will display Show bottom tab bar.

Be warned if it’s going to rain or snow

Apple acquired the Dark Sky weather app and its team a few years ago. The popularity of this application is due to its accuracy. She can tell you that precipitation is going to start where you are down to the minute. For example, you receive an alert warning that a downpour will start in 7 minutes, and for a duration of 20 minutes. And more often than not, the prediction comes true.

So it was only a matter of time before features like the Dark Sky app made its way into the official iPhone weather app.

To get similar alerts, open the weather app on your iPhone, then tap the three-line icon in the lower right corner, followed by the menu button in the upper right corner. Finally, select Notifications and slide the button next to My position on position We.

A new privacy feature in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 allows you to track and record an app’s privacy activity over the past week, so you can see how often the app requests access to your personal data such as your location or your microphone. You can then save this report, so you can comb through it and see if an app is accessing any aspect of your device or contacting websites without your knowledge.

But there is a catch. Logging of application activity is not enabled by default. You have to go in Settings> Privacy, then scroll to the bottom where you will find Record app activity ; select it. On the next screen, all you have to do is activate the button toRecord app activity.

Use Spotlight from the lock screen

With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can now use Spotlight from the lock screen. You just need to swipe the lock screen down and you will see the search bar appear. Convenient, isn’t it? The flip side is that I have found that sometimes text is typed into Spotlight when I take my iPhone out of my pocket. This is the reason why I disabled this feature.

To enable or disable the use of Spotlight on the lock screen, go to Settings> Face ID and Code (Where Touch ID and Code), and scroll down to the option Day display and Search. You can then activate (or deactivate) the option.

Know all the details of your photos

Screenshot: Jason Cipriani / ZDNet.

Over the years, I have used several different apps to view EXIF ​​data for photos stored in the Photos app on my iPhone or iPad. This data includes the type of camera used to take the picture, when and where it was taken, as well as more specific information about the camera settings.

With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you no longer need third-party apps to find this information: when viewing a photo in the Photos app, swipe the photo up or tap the “i” information icon to view all the information relating to it.

If you saved the photo from a contact or another app, you’ll even see where it came from. For example, you can see in the photo above that it is from Instagram.

Translate text from anywhere

Screenshot: Jason Cipriani / ZDNet.

Apple’s translation tool is now part of the base operating system of your iPad or iPhone. Whenever you highlight text and the copy and paste menu appears, a translation option appears.

Tap the option Translate so that the text is automatically translated into the language of your choice. You can then copy and paste, or manipulate the translated text as needed.

