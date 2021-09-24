Islam Slimani evokes the paw Peter Bosz

After its frustrating defeat in Paris (2-1), Olympique Lyonnais reacted well on Wednesday against Troyes (3-1) and will try to follow up this Saturday against Lorient (9 p.m.) on the occasion of the eighth day of Ligue 1. Present at a press conference, Islam Slimani, the Algerian international striker (76 caps, 36 goals) of the Rhone club, spoke about his state of form, he who will have to compensate for the absence of Moussa Dembélé, victim of a crack in the right fibula. In addition, the Lyon striker addressed the playing philosophy of Peter Bosz, that of total football based on high pressing. Ideas that seem to be in line with his profile.





“The coach asks us for pressing, and it’s my qualities to press when you have the ball to want to play and lean on me and that’s what I like. OL’s playing philosophy? Yes it has changed with the coach in the style of play, in the way of pressing, in the way of preparing our matches, we have more possibilities than last year and I think that his style is more suited to our strengths . It is a risk to press high, but it is the philosophy of the coach, you have to accept it and take this risk. “