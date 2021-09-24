It is confirmed, Aulas and Juninho have indeed achieved a huge blow of 20M € on the side of Lyon!

Already a scorer against PSG, Lucas Paqueta (24) never ceases to impress and will once again have found the net with OL – Olympique Lyonnais against ESTAC – ES Troyes AC, Wednesday evening at Groupama Stadium, like Xherdan Shaqiri and Emerson Palmieri (3-1).

In total, the attacking midfielder of the Brazilian national team (23 caps / 5 goals) is already four goals in seven Ligue 1 games played with Lyon since the start of the season, and the latter has clearly asserted himself. as the most important player of OL’s eleven chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas and directed by Juninho, since the departure of Memphis Depay to FC Barcelona.





Recruited by Juninho in Lyon from AC Milan during the summer Mercato in 2020 against a check for € 20M, Lucas Paqueta has already crossed several milestones since his arrival at the Rhone club, now coached by Peter Bosz, to such an extent that he also became an indisputable holder with the Seleção alongside Neymar.

If many were skeptical about the recruitment of Lucas Paqueta a year ago, but also and especially by the amount spent by OL to snatch the signing of the Brazilian international, it is clear that the leaders of Olympic Lyonnais had achieved a stroke of genius during the summer of 2020! For the greatest pleasure of Jean-Michel Aulas on the Lyon side. Thank you Juninho!