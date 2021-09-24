Italian Filippo Baroncini crowned world champion

The Italian from Colpack, who will pass through the ranks of Trek-Segafredo next season, got out of the peloton five kilometers from the finish to finish alone in front of the astonishing Eritrean Biniam Ghirmay Hailu, recent winner of the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs, which settled the sprint of the peloton followed by the Dutchman Olav Kooij, bronze medal. Still four in number in the last group, the French were unable to get involved in the peloton’s sprint to hope to get on the podium.