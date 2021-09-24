Italian Filippo Baroncini crowned world champion

Recent vice-champion of Europe hopes in Italy behind the Belgian Thibau Nys, Filippo Baroncini took his revenge by becoming world champion of the category, this Friday on the circuit of Louvain in Belgium.
The Italian from Colpack, who will pass through the ranks of Trek-Segafredo next season, got out of the peloton five kilometers from the finish to finish alone in front of the astonishing Eritrean Biniam Ghirmay Hailu, recent winner of the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs, which settled the sprint of the peloton followed by the Dutchman Olav Kooij, bronze medal. Still four in number in the last group, the French were unable to get involved in the peloton’s sprint to hope to get on the podium.
After a rather chaotic start, delayed in particular in its fictitious part due to several crashes and mechanical problems, nothing in particular emerged before the first hour of the race, apart from a breakaway of three riders finally resumed at a hundred kilometers of arrival.
The serious things really started with sixty terminals of the banner of arrival in Louvain when approaching the climbs of the six mountains of Flanders of the course, some of which are cobbled and with high percentages.
After several attempts, including that of Frenchman Hugo Page, a group of nine riders went to the front, but without a French representative, and managed to widen a first gap with the bulk of the peloton. Starting with a stroke of delay, Kévin Vauquelin finally managed to get back to the front of the race with twenty-seven terminals to go.
But at seventeen kilometers, sensing the threat of a return of the peloton, the Swiss Mauro Schmid decided to set off alone in the penultimate climb of the Côte de Saint-Antoine. A sword in the water from the rider of the Qhubeka team and stage winner on the last Giro since, under the impetus of the Netherlands, the peloton managed to make the junction six kilometers from the goal.
A crucial moment for the Italian Baroncini who was trying his luck alone in the Côte du Pressoir not to be seen again until the finish. This is Italy’s sixth world title in the world championship prospects category.