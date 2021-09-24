Italy worries about Donnarumma, relaunches Juventus rumor

“Gigio Mystery”, “The Gigio case”. The Italian press did not take long to make its headlines on Donnarumma’s situation at PSG. Landed this summer in Paris with the label of best player of the Euro, the 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper must deal with strong competition from the experienced Keylor Navas, recently extended until June 2024.

Navas 7, Donnarumma 2

Not at the origin of the arrival of Donnarumma, Mauricio Pochettino tries to manage it as best as possible, but works on eggshells. For the moment, the Argentinian has started the Costa Rican 7 times and the Italian twice, against Clermont (when Navas had returned late from the international break) then against OL last Sunday. Who will be in the goal this weekend against Montpellier, but especially against Manchester City next Tuesday?

Pochettino will have to decide and there will inevitably be a disappointment. In the meantime, the Italian press wonders and recalls that Navas has the support of the South Americans in the locker room, even if the Corriere della Sera specifies that the South Americans have nothing against Donnarumma. For La Gazzetta dello Sport, the “tension rises”, but the daily newspaper with pink paper says little more about these supposed tensions.

For Corriere della Sera, Donnarumma is unhappy with his situation and could not imagine playing so little, although he expected strong competition with Navas. From there to imagine a departure from PSG next summer, there is only one step. According to the Italian daily, Juventus Turin could return to the charge in the summer transfer window 2022 due in particular to the poor start to the season of its Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.





Donnarumma to replace Szczesny?

“A reflection is already underway in Turin”, even advance the Italian newspaper, which recalls, however, that the former Arsenal goalkeeper is under contract until 2024 with Juve and receives 7 million euros net per season. In other words, finding him a way out will not be easy, knowing that even if Juventus managed to find a club in Szczesny, he would also have to convince PSG, who may not have any desire to let go of their Italian goalkeeper. .

Corriere della Sera: Gigio #Donnarumma is unhappy with his situation at #PSG. He suspected the competition with Navas, but couldn’t imagine spending so much time on the bench. His friends and ex-teammates say he doesn’t smile very much. Juve is thinking of him for 2022. pic.twitter.com/QpeYYRGBOm – GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) September 24, 2021

“We are only in September, it is true, and it is certain that Donnarumma will do everything to turn the situation around and win his place of holder at PSG”, concludes the Corriere della Sera, who hopes that the tide will turn in favor of his Italian international, under penalty of causing headaches to Roberto Mancini during the next international meetings.