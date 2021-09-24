LVMH has entered a phase of rejuvenation and this involves internal recruitments. Driven by sales in the first half exceeding pre-pandemic levels by + 11% (to 28.7 billion euros), the luxury group wants to rejuvenate its teams with the recruitment, by the end of 2022, of “25,000 young people under 30“in the world. Of these new positions, one in five are planned in France, with some 5,000 internship or apprenticeship contracts and 2,500 in CDI, indicates the first French market capitalization.

In the post-Covid context, like many companies, the group is especially faced with the shortage of manpower who left positions without returning to them during reopening. “It’s a question of survival“for the group, thus clarified Chantal Gaemperle, director of human resources, during a press conference Wednesday, facing a”talent shortage in catering, in-store sales, jewelry or leather goods, where we have great difficulty in recruiting “.

These recruitments, up about 25% compared to an ordinary year, will be “in all types of professions, at all hierarchical levels, in all of our houses “, she clarified.

Faced with the talent shortage

Faced with recruitment difficulties, in 2014 the group created the “Institut des Métiers d’Excellence” (IME), a partner today of 24 schools in 6 countries (France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan), which delivered diploma training – in creation, craftsmanship and manufacturing or even sales – to some 1,400 people.

The group has also created the digital platform www.insidelvmh.com, where 50 hours of content on luxury professions are available free of charge, as well as a 30-hour certified training course.

LVMH also organizes the “Village des Métiers d’Excellence” every year for middle and high school students in Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil and supports the Institute for Vocations for Employment, chaired by Brigitte Macron, which aims to promote the integration of adults over 25 who are dropping out of work.

“Strengthen its lead” in key markets

Bernard Arnault’s group is present in the wine and spirits sector (Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart …), fashion and leather goods (Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Céline, Fendi, Marc Jacobs … ) but also perfumes (Guerlain …), jewelry (Bulgari, Tiffany …) and watches (Chaumet, Tag Heuer …). It is also active in selective distribution (DFS, Sephora), hotels (Cheval Blanc) and the press (Les Echos-Le Parisien, Challenges).

However, the time has come for the resumption and acceleration of digital uses, which the Covid-19 pandemic has consecrated. In June, LVMH and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation and developing new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions from the cloud.





“In the current context of emerging from the health crisis and recovery of the world economy, I believe that LVMH is in an excellent position to continue its growth and further strengthen its lead in the global luxury market in 2021 “, said Bernard Arnault, the CEO, in the press release this summer.

The group with “75 houses” will also undoubtedly concentrate its efforts to hunt for talents for the American and Asian markets, where sales have recovered the most strongly. In the first half of the year, its net profit was already up 64% compared to 2019, to 5.3 billion euros.

On the stock market, the LVMH title was driven by general optimism, up 7% to 643 euros. At the end of July, thehe stock had gained more than 70% since June 2020, making the group the leading European company in terms of market capitalization

(With AFP)

