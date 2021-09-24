“it’s embarrassing, you’re not doing that on TF1” “it’s too hot, I’m shocked” Tayc raises the temperature on the set

This Friday, September 24, 2021, Tayc made its entry into Dance with the stars, in the company of his partner Fauve. On a samba and only a few minutes after the start of the show, the pair set the floor on fire, not sparing a few sexual allusions. The tweeters remained glued to their chairs.

Last week, viewers were able to experience, somewhat disappointingly for many, the new version of Dance with the stars on TF1. For this eleventh season, some small changes have indeed been made, with a brand new jury with the exception of Chris Marques, a recorded program, and the arrival of the famous “immunity buzz” allowing candidates to be sent directly. “next week”.

Not to mention that, unlike usual, all the dancing couples did not set foot on the floor from the opening: if six duets inaugurated the season last week including the one formed by Lââm and Maxime Dereymez eliminated, seven more were expected. this evening. On the arm of her dancer Adrien (a new kid), she is the actress ofHere it all begins Aurélie Pons who opened the ball on an Argentinian tango, managing to more or less convince the jury despite a fall at the end of the performance.





On twitter, the comments were then more about the beauty of the young woman and her unfortunate fall than on her performance. But the same cannot be said of the candidate who succeeded him. Around 9:30 p.m., Tayc, the 25-year-old singer famous for his hit The weather appeared on the screen, with his dancer Fauve Hautot. In the report preceding his performance, he did not hide his joy at forming a pair with the one whose “energy” he particularly appreciates.

His fans are not without ignoring it: Tayc is a very good dancer. But nothing that does not favor him over the other candidates, according to the young man who said: “I did a lot of dancing, but just Afro, no ballroom dancing, it’s a big challenge!”. Even more important as he was offered a samba, a very technical dance, to a song by Burna Boy.

As soon as he stepped on stage, the candidate stood out for his great relaxation. And a few minutes later, by the frenzied dance performed in collusion with Fauve. Very sexy, the singer unleashed passions among some twittos, who did not hide their emotion at his sway.

They hadn’t seen anything yet, because later in the performance, the singer simulated a few “kidneys” on his partner, while lying on the ground. A sequence that surprised many Internet users, half admiring his ease on stage, half shocked by his suggestive gestures. In short, Tayc has largely raised the temperature.

Many Internet users are sure: the Tayc-Fauve pair already has its place in the final. And he is indeed taking the path since he has collected four immunity buzzes from the jury.