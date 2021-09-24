James Bond behaved like a rapist in his first films, says “Die can wait” director

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Guardian

The director of 25e James Bond, To die can wait, which hits French theaters on October 6, said the character played by Sean Connery was “fundamentally” a rapist in the first films of the series. Cary Fukunaga refers in particular to a scene fromOperation Thunder, released in 1965. A nurse, played by Molly Peters, pushes back Agent 007’s advances as he forcibly kisses her.

No is no

In a later scene, James Bond suggests he won’t reveal compromising information about the young woman, which could cost him his job, provided she has sex with him. “I guess my silence could come at a price”, he said.

“You don’t mean … oh no”, replies the character of Molly Peters, to which the British agent replies “Oh yes”. Then he pushes her into a sauna and takes off her clothes.





For the director of To die can wait, such a scene would no longer be accepted at present. “Is this Operation Thunder Where Goldfinger where the character of Sean Connerye rapes a woman? ”, wonders Cary Fukunaga, the second film cited also including a problematic scene.

The executive producer of the next James Bond, Barbara Broccoli, who has been producing Bond films since 1995, is delighted that the mobilisations have succeeded in making such things happen. “Are no longer acceptable, thank God”. On the other hand, she prefers, just like Daniel Craig – the actor who plays James Bond for the last time in Dying can wait– that Agent 007’s character remains male. “He’s a male character. He was written as a man and I think he will probably stay as a man. And it’s good. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and adapt the story to those female characters ”, she told the Guardian in 2018.

The 25the Part of the saga is presented as the one where the distribution between male and female characters comes closest to parity. Lashana Lynch, who plays one of the main roles, is expected to inherit number 007.