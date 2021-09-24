Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish League, on incidents in Ligue 1: “These violent episodes are damaging the image of the Championship”

After his criticism of PSG at the start of the season, the president of the Spanish Football League Javier Tebas once again mentioned Ligue 1 on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Football Summit in Madrid. He denounces the violence in French stadiums while incidents between supporters again took place on Wednesday after the match between Angers and OM.
“In France, unfortunately, there was a lot of violence, even in the preseason matches I believe, with OM. This violence is not good and this subject must be taken very seriously. […] If French football wants to grow, to become a pioneer in the world, the first thing they have to do is to eradicate these violent episodes because they damage the image of the Championship throughout the world ”, said Javier Tebas, according to comments reported by RMC.
“People want to enjoy sport without getting involved in violent situations. “
“Eight years ago we launched a strict campaign against violence with our clubs because it really damaged the image of our competition at world level. It is not so much a particular group of supporters or such a team. Because here in Spain the headlines were right: “Violence in French Football.” So it really hurts the Championship, people don’t want to see football linked to violence. People want to enjoy sports without getting involved in violent situations. “