Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish League, on incidents in Ligue 1: “These violent episodes are damaging the image of the Championship”

“In France, unfortunately, there was a lot of violence, even in the preseason matches I believe, with OM. This violence is not good and this subject must be taken very seriously. […] If French football wants to grow, to become a pioneer in the world, the first thing they have to do is to eradicate these violent episodes because they damage the image of the Championship throughout the world ”, said Javier Tebas, according to comments reported by RMC.



