Jean-Jacques Goldman ready for a farewell tour? The artist comes out of the silence

There are many people who wholeheartedly wish Jean-Jacques Goldman to return to the stage. After 40 years of career, 50 gold records and 15 albums sold for each in millions of copies, the interpreter of “It will suffice of a sign” is more than ever in the hearts of people. It is not for nothing that the one who will celebrate his 70 years on October 11 is regularly in number one of the ranking of the favorite celebrities of the French.





Alas, Jean-Jacques Goldman will never perform on stage again. In a letter revealed by the newspaper Le Progrès, the singer responded bluntly about a potential farewell tour. And the answer is not what his followers hoped for … “Farewell tour? I am sad for the sadness this absence can cause. But I also know what the scene requires of involvement, of energy, of desire, and I am no longer capable of it“, he first clarified. In the process, the artist whose last album” Songs for the feet “dates back to 2001 confided that this would undoubtedly represent an emotional load too strong to manage.”And it seems to me that would be too difficult, emotionally too“, he explained. The fans will have to be right …

LT