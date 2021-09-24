Jean-Luc Reichmann announces a hallucinatory event on the Web

Nobody stops Jean-Luc Reichmann when he has an idea in mind. Moreover, benevolent with his fans, he announces great news to them.

Jean-Luc Reichmann finally breaks the silence and tells us everything!

After a few years spent at France 2, Jean-Luc Reichmann puts his bags down at TF1. Very quickly, the chain trusted him and entrusted him with many projects. Moreover, symbolic gesture by excellent, we finally allow him to show himself as he really is. And yes, this famous spot on the nose, he often concealed it from the public under tons of makeup. Always benevolent, he expects almost as much from others. Moreover, whether on the set of The 12 strokes of noon or on the set of Leo Mattei, he always invests 100%. Behind his beautiful smile, he inevitably hides a sensitivity and a fragility like Objeko rarely see it on television. We remember that he had sung a song by Louane. Blown away by his performance, the latter then understood that it was true. Quite simply and it is to his credit.

This series is really close to the heart of Jean-Luc Reichmann

For almost ten years, Jean-Luc Reichmann has been the star of Leo Mattei. Thanks to this soap opera, we discover the backstage of the Minors’ Brigade. Within the latter, the hardest subjects are discussed. Moreover, he does not hide it, he would like her to go even more to denounce serious social facts. Will he achieve it without leaving feathers? The recent death of his accomplice Yves Renier has left its mark. As you can read in Objeko’s article, he will never forget his friend, his mentor, the one who taught him everything! Moreover, how will they make up for his absence in the next installments? Who can and will succeed him? The mystery remains unsolved!

In a post on Instagram, Jean-Luc Reichmann confided to his followers what motivated him to continue this project, season after season. Moreover, during one of them, the Christian Quesada scandal calls everything into question. When you think he supported a dangerous criminal without knowing what he was doing behind the scenes. For the host, it’s an injury that will never go away. So, when he sums up the scenario, he specifies that “Léo Matteï’s fight is the hold of the parents, of the predators who are all around.” More than ever, this father of a large family knows that he must remain on his guard before a new tragedy occurs without his knowledge.





Two already legendary episodes

Moreover, currently, the channel broadcasts the eighth season of Leo Mattei. Shot during confinement, we imagine how the backstage must have been complicated to manage for the technical teams. To support him in this task, he can count on the support of his darling Nathalie who works with him but also of Frédéric Diefenthal. Come as reinforcement, we are told a series of episodes around harassment in sport. What could the writers imagine? Trust them! Between the wearing of the mask and the fear of catching the disease, the anxiety was at its height. Also, when he returns to the set of The 12 strokes of noon, he decides to forbid the public to come and applaud the champions. And no question that the entourage derogates from the rule. However, the presents of Zette and Doctor Maboule manage to relax the atmosphere. As for Bruno’s two hundred victories, Jean-Luc Reichmann can say to himself that he won his mission as a guardian angel hands down.

IN THE HEART OF NEWS‼ ️…

The grip of a guru on a whole family… It’s tomorrow night on @ TF1 #leomattei pic.twitter.com/ciqwW3QJch – Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) April 21, 2021

Then in a second step, the host family will be at the center of the discussions. Indeed, as Jean-Luc Reichmann sadly reminds us, “even within families there are very, very delicate things going on.”And what do you think, dear reader ofObjeko ? Does Léo Matteï go too far or not far enough in the themes addressed? In any case, the public agrees, it is obvious. As we often tell you, the audiences are always there.

We can’t wait to get behind the scenes of next season. If you want to have fresh news, he gives us an appointment on his account Instagram. Following the next edition of the editorial staff and of course provided that the adventure lasts as long as possible.



