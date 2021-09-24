Jean-Marc Généreux very embarrassed by a remark from Faustine Bollaert (VIDEO)

This Friday, September 24 in It starts today, Jean-Marc Généreux was invited to discuss his career as a dancer. Then, Faustine Bollaert made a remark to him which particularly bothered him.
When TF1 broadcasts the first season of Dance with the stars, a juror catches the eye of viewers. Jean-Marc Généreux, with his good nature and general good humor, becomes one of the emblematic personalities of the La Une dance competition. After several years of good and loyal service, the dancer leaves the private channel and the parquet floor of Dance with the stars to engage with the France Télévisions group. At the head of several shows on France 2 such as Spectacular, he also integrated Fort Boyard to play the character of Gary Boo, an awkward trapper who came straight from Quebec. Instead of a cabin in Canada, this mad trapper built a small cabin in a cell, making the lives of famous people impossible. This wacky character fits like a glove to Jean-Marc Genereux which thus finds its place in the public service.
Faustine Bollaert annoys her guest
Besides, he was the guest of It starts today on France 2 alongside Christian Millette in particular. The subject of the show was as follows: Quebec stars, why do we love them so much? After returning to his personal life by evoking in particular his daughter Francesca and his wife, the former juror of Dance with the stars was embarrassed by a remark from Faustine Bollaert. “You know that I am amazed because on my file, there is your age …. “, addressed the presenter to Jean-Marc Genereux, causing the latter’s discomfort. “Oh no, no, no, no!“, he exclaimed.
“It messes me up!”
Very surprised, Faustine Bollaert added: “Ah, shouldn’t I say that? Because it appeared on the screen… Can I say it or not?” before trying to get the psychologist on the show to guess the dancer’s age. Somewhat annoyed, the latter lowered his head. “We can not say it because it gives me the balls!”, he added before the host ended up concluding, before moving on to another topic: “Know that you are not looking your age at all!”