Joe Biden speaks for the first time at the UN forum

Joe Biden was at the UN platform in New York to deliver a thirty-minute speech on his vision for American diplomacy on Tuesday, September 21. All in a context of diplomatic crisis linked to the Australian submarine affair.

For the first time, Joe Biden was at the UN platform in New York on Tuesday, September 21. The American president tried to reassure, before confirming the end of the interventions aimed at imposing democracy in the world, three weeks after the end of the evacuations in Afghanistan. “We have ended twenty years of conflict in Afghanistan and as we bring this period of bitter war to a close, we are ushering in an era of diplomacy by using the power of our development assistance to invest in new ways to support the people of the world. whole”, he explained.





The President of the United States then defended his attachment to democracy and multilateralism, making health and climate crises his priority. “We are not looking for a new cold war or a world divided into rigid blocs. The United States is ready to work with any nation towards the path of peaceful resolution to share the challenges.”, concluded Joe Biden. This intervention was made without mentioning France, while the diplomatic quarrel is still ongoing, about the Australian submarines.