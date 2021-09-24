Johnny Depp denounces the out of control overflows in the wake of #MeToo

The actor, targeted by accusations of domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard, believes that “no one is safe” from such attacks.

No one is safe from a “Hasty judgment” worn in haste in the context of “cancel culture,” said American actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday at the San Sebastian film festival in Spain where he received a lifetime achievement award.

Johnny Depp, who lost his London libel case in November 2020 against News Group Newspapers (NGN), a publisher of the British tabloid The Sun who had described him as an abusive husband with his ex-wife Amber Heard, was answering journalists’ questions at the San Sebastian film festival in northern Spain. Apparently alluding to the #Metoo movement which denounced the sexual harassment and rape committed against women by influential men, he felt that such campaigns had become “out of control”.

“Out of control”

“The various movements that have emerged, I am convinced with the best intentions, are however now so out of control that I can tell you that no one is immune”, he continued. He also denounced “This culture of erasure [«cancel culture»] or this tendency to hastily make a hasty judgment based essentially on what is akin to the polluted air exhaled ”.

The sordid details evoked during the trial against The Sun and the fact that Johnny Depp lost him damaged the reputation of the actor. Following the judgment, the 57-year-old American comedian had to give up his role in the next film in the series Fantastic Beasts, adapted from the works of Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Feminist organizations and women working in the film industry have criticized the festival’s decision to award Johnny Depp with the Donostia Prize which rewards his entire career. The star, who still denies being violent towards Amber Heard, told reporters that “no one is immune” of “cancel culture”. He was also critical of the mainstream of American cinema. “I’ve been saying this for a long time, Hollywood underestimated the public in a grotesque way”, he asserted.

Previous recipients of the Donostia Prize, the festival’s highest honor, include actors Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, Ian McKellen and Robert De Niro.