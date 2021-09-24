Juliette Gréco broke at the end of her life: her granddaughter tells us

Success is not synonymous with wealth. A year after the disappearance of Juliette Gréco, Julie-Amour confided in the last moments of her grandmother marked by significant financial difficulties during an interview, published this Thursday, September 23 in the columns of Gala.

On Wednesday September 23, 2020, the Saint-Germain-des-Prés district was crying for its “Pretty Môme”. At the age of 93, Juliette Gréco bowed out. When she died, the singer left behind her 70-year career and songs composed by the greatest like Serge Gainsbourg, Jacques Prévert or Boris Vian. By selling millions of records, the ex-companion of Miles Davis has thus marked the French musical landscape. Despite this success, Juliette Gréco unfortunately did not roll in gold throughout her life. A sad reality on which his little daughter Julie-Amour returned in the Gala columns, on newsstands this Thursday, September 23. “She never complained, she recalls. She was able to keep her lifestyle despite financial difficulties.”





Being only interpreter of titles that many artists were able to compose for him throughout his career, Juliette Gréco unfortunately did not pocket the famous royalties. “She did not touch anything, tells bitterly the daughter of Laurence-Marie Lemaire. She had not put anything aside and had a small pension.” And faced with this meager nest egg, Julie-Amour Rossini did her best to support her dear grandmother morally and financially. “I fought so that she does not suffer,” she adds, her voice tinged with great emotion. And for good reason, at the end of her life, Juliette Gréco was often a victim of the judgment of others. If “his really close friends were present”, like Julie-Amour (…)

