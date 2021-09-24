Juliette Gréco: small retirement, absent friends… Her granddaughter lifts the veil on her difficult end of life

Interviewed by Gala, this Thursday, September 23, Julie-Amour Rossini, the granddaughter of Juliette Gréco, spoke of the last moments of the star, who did not have much money, was abandoned by some friends, but who was still as passionate about music as ever.

Juliette Gréco has been breathed his last, at the age of 93. On the occasion of this sad birthday, his granddaughter gave an interview to the magazine Gala, in the issue published this Thursday, September 23. Julie-Amour Rossini in particular evoked, with tenderness, her grandmother, who kept his smile until the last moment. “She never complained. She was able to keep her lifestyle, despite financial difficulties”, she explained.

Indeed, despite her impressive career in song and film, Juliette Gréco was not very rich. “She was not touching anything”, underlined his granddaughter, who thus referred to the fact that the singer was only a performer and not a composer. So she didn’t get the royalties shed thanks to its pieces. In addition, it was not really thrifty, as Julie-Amour Rossini declared to our colleagues: “She had nothing set aside and had a small pension.” Anyway, Laurence-Marie Lemaire’s daughter was there for her on a daily basis, in order to make her life easier: “I fought to keep her from suffering.” Fortunately, moreover, since all her friends were not all there for her. “His really close friends were there”, she confided, specifying that on the contrary, “in this profession, we cannot stand the end of life of famous people”.

An artist who has never been able to say goodbye to her fans

“Yes, she was lessened, yes, she was saving her word, but she had kept her free will and her sense of humor”, developed Julie-Amour Rossini, proud of the person her grandmother was. Even though she was often there for Juliette Gréco, her granddaughter didn’t really dare talk about the turning point her career took in 2016. As a reminder, after having a stroke, she had stopped performing in concert, even if it means not being able to take advantage of its audience one last time. “It was painful, but I never told him about it. I didn’t want to stir the knife in the wound.”, she said, while revealing that Juliette Gréco had never lost her passion for music: “She sang in her living room in Ramatuelle, where she ended her days. She felt good there, it was her haven of peace.”

