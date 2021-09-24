Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: CR7 mown in midair at Manchester United?

Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

Author of a great start to the season with Manchester United (4 goals in 3 matches), can Cristiano Ronaldo really go on and play every possible minute this season? It’s not win…

Solksjaer will spare Cristiano often

Considering CR7’s advanced age (36), his coach Olé Gunnar Solksjaer has very clear plans for his Portuguese star and this goes a bit against the desires of the five-fold Ballon d’Or. Indeed, while Cristiano Ronaldo asked to follow this week in the English League Cup against West Ham, the Manager of Manchester United categorically refused. Result: the revamped Red Devils lost 0-1.

In comments reported by Sky Sports, the Norwegian technician was very clear about his management of Cristiano Ronaldo: the goal is to keep him cool as long as possible. “Cristiano came in and has already made the difference, he wants to play as much as possible but I don’t think he can do it. If you want to be successful in the end, you must distribute the entire team minutes. Yes, against West Ham, it was a risk to make so many changes, ”he nevertheless admitted. Frustrating for a CR7 which, like Juve, will have to learn to save itself …



