Kaaris could have made him come back sooner

MC Solaar stayed away from rap for a while, but always continued to listen. He notably spoke of Kaaris who should be delighted with such compliments.

“Prose combat” available again

This year is important for the heritage of French rap. Indeed, after years of quarrel with Polydor which led to the discontinuation of the marketing of the first four studio albums of MC Solaar, an agreement was reached between the two parties. Thus, each of the first albums that disappeared for a while by the rapper from the Paris region are back in the bins and on all streaming platforms. This Friday, September 24, it’s Combat prose who is available again for the general public!





On the occasion of the new release of the best-selling album of his career, MC Solaar gave an interview to Slate in which he confided his love for the beginnings of trap, Chicago drill and especially for Kaaris. In his own words, if other rappers had been as impactful as Kaaris in the game, he would have taken less time to come out of retirement: “The first time I heard his music, I felt there was a break in the history of rap. If there had been more Kaaris in the game, I would surely have come back sooner. “

In fact, no less than ten years have passed between Chapter 7 (2007) and Geopoetics (2017), his last two studio albums to date.