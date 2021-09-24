Karim Benzema must be Ballon d’Or according to Carlo Ancelotti

Karim Benzema has had an exceptional start to the season. Author of eight goals and seven assists in six La Liga games, the French international is currently the top scorer and the best passer in the five major European leagues. Already author of his best record in La Liga last season and a successful Euro 2020 for his return to the France team, the current Real Madrid scorer claims to be the winner of the Ballon d’Or according to his coach, Carlo Ancelotti.





What follows after this advertisement

Present at a press conference this Friday on the eve of Real Madrid-Villarreal (to follow live commented on our site), the Italian technician praised the recent performances of his striker. “Karim Benzema, Ballon d’Or? I think for what he does and what he has done he must be on the list of those who can win it. Karim has time to earn it. This is not his last season. It’s like wine, it improves over time ”, he explained. Karim Benzema had extended his contract for two seasons this summer, until June 2023.