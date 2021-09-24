Kate Middleton, devilish smile in London, revelation on a family trip

It’s a strange smile, an almost devilish and sly smile that Kate Middleton threw at the photographers who had flushed her out in London, in the company of her two children, George and Charlotte.

Members of the royal family have been spotted leaving a stationery store near Prince George’s London School.





The photos were published by the Italian magazine “Chi”, before being published by the German media “Frau Im Spiegel”.

The look thrown at the photographers is surprising. This exit of the wife of Prince William was organized while she has been targeted for two months by rumors of pregnancy, not yet commented on by the Royal Palace.

Public magazine, in its September 17 issue, seems to fuel this pregnancy.

“This Wednesday September 15, finally, the English were able to see their princess again. Kate was indeed to make a brief appearance at a Royal Air Force military base, ”a base located about a hundred kilometers from the British capital.

And that night, she had appeared with a loose blazer, supposed to hide her budding curves.

“Remain that, for forty days, she will have remained calm. A period that she potentially took advantage of to prepare for the arrival of a new great happiness ”.

Similar articles